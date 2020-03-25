Funeral homes support families who can't gather for loved ones

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) – A visit to a funeral home never means good news for anyone and following the CDC guidelines can make it even more painful for families who lose their loved ones.

Funeral homes say times like this make it more difficult, not just for business, but for their customers. Like other businesses that want to ensure great services and support, following CDC guidelines is a priority.

It’s normally a place filled with nurturing hugs, but this pandemic makes it harder, a little harder, for some families to say their last goodbye.

“There is no doubt it’s a disappointment to many families to not be able to have the gathering that they hope for,” Walker Posey, owner of Posey’s Funeral Home, said. “This crisis really heightens family's grief.”

Though places like Posey’s are doing things differently to abide by safety guidelines, the business wants to make sure that families still feel the love and support.

“We are still offering the highest level of care for families dealing with grief and loss just the way we are facilitating public gatherings may look a little different during this time,” Posey said.

One temporary change: no longer transporting in limousines.

“Because of the limitations on gatherings in confined spaces we are not able to provide that,” Posey said.

Those confined spaces include most of the gatherings that are held at the gravesite. The funeral home is only holding private funerals with the immediate family. For those who would like to be a part of those ceremonies, the funeral home offers free live stream services online for anyone who wants to join virtually.

“When you go there you watch the service, the DVD of their life upload photos, you could even buy flowers to be sent to their home directly,” Posey said.

Posey says his goal is to protect the families his businesses is serving while giving the love and support they need. And at times, he reflects on his own family.

“Our family has been fortunate to stand beside the community in times of war, through great depression through 9/11 so this pandemic crisis is really no different.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.