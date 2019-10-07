Funeral for international star Jessye Norman to be held in Augusta this week

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The family of international opera star Jessye Norman has announced her funeral arrangements and her life is being celebrated right here in Augusta.

An Augusta local, Norman died last week at the age of 74. Students from the Jessye Normen School of the Arts gathered last week to remember and honor the star.

Tentative arrangements for Norman are the following:

Thursday, Oct. 10th: Viewing, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

Friday, Oct. 11th: Last day of viewing, 9 a.m. - noon; Street naming ceremony, 4 p.m. at Jessye Norman School of the Arts

Saturday, Oct. 12th: Funeral, 12 p.m. at Bell Auditorium

Sunday, Oct. 13th: Audra McDonnell in concert for the annual JNSA benefit concert, 4 p.m. at The Miller Theater

