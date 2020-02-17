Funeral expenses for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be covered

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of Faye Swetlik will not have to pay any money for the little girl’s funeral.

Caughman Harman Funeral Home said all expenses will be covered.

This is just one example of the community rallying behind the Swetliks.

At a vigil Saturday night, Faye’s parents made their first known public appearance.

Outside the growing memorial in front of the Churchill Heights neighborhood, hundreds of community members came through to drop off teddy bears or flowers, lit a candle, or pray for the six-year-old girl. Faye’s parents stood close to the memorial, away from the cameras, but close to those who were grieving with them.

The following day, as the rain started, the community again came together to preserve the memorial of flowers, notes, candles, and stuffed animals.

Working together, nearly a dozen people covered the memorial with a tarp and a tent.

They told WIS they wanted to preserve this space that reminds them of Faye.

However, they made sure to make sure the tribute to Faye is still visible from the street, so people can continue to be reminded of the little girl who passed.

A spokesperson for the Swetlik family said if people want to donate, they can do so by going to the GoFundMe started by a family friend.

