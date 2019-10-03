Funeral arrangements set for three Dinger teens killed in crash

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

Bostyn, Bryson, and Bella Dinger all died in the crash in Thomson on Thursday. (Source: Dinger Family)

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for the three teens killed in a crash in Thomson last week.

Bella, Bostyn, and Bryson Dinger all perished last Thursday morning.

We've since learned that the three teens' funeral will be held on Oct. 5, 2019 at the Thomson Middle School Gymnasium with internment to follow at the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.

The crash has rallied the community around Tasha Daniel, the trio's mother, who was seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized.

