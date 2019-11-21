Funeral arrangements set for Investigator Cecil Ridley

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for Richmond County Sheriff's Office Investigator Cecil Ridley.

According to Williams Funeral Home, Ridley will be memorialized Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Warren Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

Ridley will then have his interment at Bellevue Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, family members are looking for memorial contributions to the Police Benevolent Fund.

Ridley was gunned down Tuesday night during a weapons patrol on 12th Street.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.