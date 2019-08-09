Funeral arrangements made for Marquez Bey, 23-year-old who went under at Clark's Hill Lake

Friday, August 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Funeral arrangements have been made for the 23-year-old who went underwater at Clark's Hill Lake.

Marquez Bey will be laid to rest Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta.

Bey's body was located after a week-long search at the lake. Bey and his uncle were canoeing at the lake when Bey went under and never surfaced.

Bey's uncle was rescued, but the search for Bey stretched into days until he was finally locatedi n Lincoln County in the Little River area.

