Funeral arrangements announced for Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, funeral arrangements for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik were announced.

According to an obituary posted by Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, a public memorial service for Faye will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Officials with the funeral home also said that all funeral expenses for Faye will be covered.

Faye’s body was found on Feb. 13 in a wooded area in the Churchill Heights.

This past weekend, Faye’s body was examined by officials at the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy. Her body was escorted back to Lexington on Sunday.

Officials are expected to be released the results of the autopsy on Tuesday.

