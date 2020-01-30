Funeral arrangements, Celebration of Life planned for Saluda High School students who died in crash

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Funeral arrangements have been set up for two teens killed in a Saluda County crash.

Drayton Black, 17, will be remembered Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Saluda High School Gymnasium. We're told there will be no formal visitation, but people can pay their respects at that location starting at 9:30 a.m.

A Celebration of Life for Jaden Coleman, 16, will also be at the gymnasium on Saturday, but his will happen at 2:00 p.m.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday when officials say their car left the left side of Long Road and hit a tree.

A third person, Jaden's brother, was also injured and was in surgery Wednesday.

Black and Coleman were students at Saluda High School where their fellow students have spent the week in mourning.

