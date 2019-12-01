Funeral arraignments set for 11-year-old killed in a car crash

Sunday, December 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The funeral arraignments have been set for Charnia Eccelston, the 11-year-old girl who died Tuesday following a Monday crash on Central Avenue and Whitney Street in Augusta.

Family tells News 12 there will be a visitation on Tuesday, December 3rd from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Allendale Community Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 4th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Baptist Church in Martin, S.C.

Family says the public is welcomed and invited to come and pay their respects.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Aubrey Taylor Newsome in connection to the fatal accident. Deputies say Newsome was driving under the influence while on Central Ave when she crashed into the car Charnia, her sister, and mother were in.