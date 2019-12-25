Funeral Arrangements for Mother and Son

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) Funeral arrangements have been set for the mother and son shot in their Graniteville apartment. Mel'lisha and Elijah were shot to death on December 17, 2019.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home in Aiken.

Viewing: Thursday 12/26 4:00pm to 8:00pm At Funeral Home: 126 Fairfield St. SE; Aiken

Lying In-State: Friday 12/27/2019 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church - 350 Blanchard Rd

Funeral Service: Friday 12/27/2019 2:00pm. Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church - 350 Blanchard Rd

Burial: Friday 12/27/2019. Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 815 Murrah Rd, North Augusta

