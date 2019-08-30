Fund set up for daughter of Wadley Police officer killed in accident

Friday, August 30, 2019

WADLEY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Wadley Police Department says an education fund has been set up for Officer Daniel Thomas's daughter following his death in an off-duty accident last weekend.

Thomas died last Sunday when his car was involved in crash.

Thomas leaves behind a fiance and 2-year-old daughter.

As a result, the police say that fund is set up at Queensbrorough National Bank and Trust Company under the name "Furthering Education for Dania Thomas."

You can donate at any Queensborough Bank branch or send mail money orders or cashiers checks to:

Queensbrorough National Bank and Trust Co.

P.O. Box 999

Wadley, Georgia 30477

