Fulton County schools closed Tuesday after school employee tests positive for coronavirus

Monday, March 9, 2020

FULTON COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fulton County officials are closing schools Tuesday after a school employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to 11Alive in Atlanta, the exact school the employee worked at was not revealed.

"Today, FCS was informed that we have an employee with a confirmed case of Coronavirus," a statement said. "Based on this concern, we’ve decided to enact immediate dismissal at the impacted schools."

All schools in the district will be closed Tuesday and more closures are expected.

