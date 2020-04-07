Ft. Gordon soldier charged with DUI, violating Kemp's executive order

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

NEWNAN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Fort Gordon soldier is being charged with DUI, speeding, and violating Gov. Brian Kemp's executive "shelter-in-place" order after taking Georgia State Patrol troopers on a chase.

According to a GSP incident report from Coweta County, a trooper spotted a car speeding down the southbound lane of Interstate 85 on April 4.

A speed detection device in the trooper's car managed to clock the speeding car traveling at 119 miles per hour. The report says the trooper activated his lights and began speeding after the car, a silver Pontiac Solstice.

The trooper managed to catch up with the Solstice, the report said, but the driver of the Pontiac would not slow down even after the trooper activated his sirens.

The report said the trooper waited until the roadway in front of him was clear before performing the PIT maneuver on the Solstice, which spun wildly until it slammed into a concrete median wall and came to a stop.

The trooper pulled his car up to the front passenger side of the Solstice and spotted the driver with both his hands raised. The trooper says he then got out of his car with his handgun raised and another trooper arrived at the scene to help detain the driver.

The driver was identified as Pvt. Christian Lee Robinson, 20, and told the troopers that he was drunk and AWOL from Fort Gordon.

Robinson was detained as the troopers read him his Miranda Rights. Robinson reportedly told deputies he had been drinking where he lived back on post and decided to drive to Alabama to see his mother.

Troopers, the report said, were given consent by Robinson for a blood test to see how much alcohol he had been drinking. That test was performed at the nearby Newnan Piedmont Hospital where Robinson was also checked for injuries following the crash.

Robinson was booked at the Coweta County Jail on charges of DUI, open container, possession of alcohol by underage, speeding 121/70 mph zone, felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, obstruction, and reckless conduct for violating the executive order.

Fort Gordon released a brief statement on the arrest, saying they were unable to further comment while the case is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.