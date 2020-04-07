Ft. Gordon, Cyber Center looking to implement latest guidance on face coverings from DoD

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

FORT GORDON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center are working to implement new guidance from the Department of Defense when it comes to wearing masks.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

A recent change from the Secretary of Defense's office says all individuals on DoD property must wear face coverings when maintaining social distancing guidelines of six feet is not possible.

A statement from the Georgia installations indicates they are working to make that change shortly.

"The health and wellbeing of all of our Servicemen and women, civilian employees and their families, is a top priority on Fort Gordon and we are working now on how to best implement this new Guidance in conjunction with our already comprehensive application of CDC guidelines to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the statement said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.