Could the Meriwether monument be next for change?

Thursday, June 11, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The conversation over the Meriwether monument in North Augusta isn't a new one, but change may be closer than it's ever been before.

The monument stands out as it looks over Georgia Avenue. But it's easy to miss what it says.

"I don't think that - that which is inscribed on that monument speaks to the tone of which we live now,” Brandy Mitchell of Unify: North Augusta said.

It was built in 1916 to honor the only white man killed in the Hamburg massacre, a violent standoff where seven African-American men also died.

Yet the text reads Thomas Meriwether "exemplified the highest ideal of Anglo-Saxon civilization--by his death he assured the supremacy of that ideal."

That is why Mitchell is organizing a protest march to call for justice and for the city to tear the monument down.

"The monument speaks to white supremacy and holding up those white supremacy values,” he said.

A North Augusta committee is working to make the park an educational experience. For months, they've met with African-American community leaders who say it's best to keep the monument.

“It provides an opportunity, and I've learned this from my discussions,” Mayor Bob Pettit of North Augusta said. “An opportunity to show what the opinions were and to never let them happen again.”

In Columbia County, leaders are now facing their own decision, after the band Lady Antebellum announced they're changing their name to Lady A, citing the name's association with the period of history before the Civil War.

The county says they will likely discuss soon whether to change the name of the Lady A pavilion.

An online petition is already underway across the river.

"If we continue to keep the statue up, it keeps the spirit unto which it was erected alive,” Mitchell said.

Pettit is hopeful the committee will present the report and plan in front of the council by August. He thinks the permit for the march will be passed easily.

The Unify North Augusta march is set for next Saturday at the municipal building on Georgia Avenue.

Pettit says he plans to have a design competition to build a sculpture that quote "counter balances" the Meriwether monument, one that will honor those seven African-American lives lost. ​

