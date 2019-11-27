From chaotic shopping to serving others, the CSRA is celebrating Thanksgiving

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you are braving the grocery store or serving in the community, it's finally the holiday season.

Thanksgiving is a time to give back, and many across the CSRA are doing just that.

"I'd like to give thanks to all the people who came out this morning," said James Wells.

Wells is homeless, but soldiers from Fort Gordon and other bases, took time from serving their country in order to serve him and others under the 13th Street bridge on Wednesday morning.

A hot meal and warm clothes go a long way.

"Most of us are in a bad condition, but we are blessed,"Wells said.

How many of us can relate to that?

Thanksgiving is a time to come together too, just ask Kathryn Wade.

"I think Thanksgiving is really about community, and being grateful for where you live and who you live beside," said Wade, an organizer for Aiken One Table.

For the 13th year, more than a thousand people are expected to pack 'The Alley' for a Thanksgiving meal.

"We will have macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, rice, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, green beans, dressing," Wade said.

And, volunteers made hundreds of desserts. They'll be served along with 95 turkeys.

600 volunteers make it happen each year.

"It's just a great opportunity for unity for our city," Wade said. "People come from all walks of life, from all socioeconomic levels."

If you're faced with a frozen turkey and a lot of questions the night before Thanksgiving, we are on your side.

Well, Butterball is on your side. Their turkey hotline is open for business again this year. All you have to do is call 1-800-Butterball.