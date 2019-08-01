Friends remember Gerald Waldon, want to know why he was taken from them

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Lots of questions remain for friends and family of Gerald Waldon after a fourth arrest was made Wednesday, two days after his murder.

"I knew something was wrong when he didn't come in on time," said N'Dae- Tran. She was one of Waldon's coworkers.

Richmond County Deputies found Waldon's body at the intersection of Fox Den Road and Walton Acres Drive Monday morning. A neighbor said the body was in a yard. Some neighbors said they heard shots. Others said they didn't.

Tran said one of the women charged, Tyashia White, also worked with Waldon.

"I've seen her at my job as well," she said. "They were cool. I didn't know her."

A neighbor said the woman set Waldon up for a robbery. That's when things got out of hand, and Waldon was murdered. Tran doesn't think gang activity was in play. When asked, she seemed taken back by the question, then repeatedly denied any possibility.

Tran said Waldon was an only child. A mother herself, she feels for Waldon's mom.

"Just to know that lady's got to come home and bury her child, that hurts," she said.

Others close to Waldon, including his girlfriend, denied to comment at this time. Waldon's coworkers will hold a candlelight vigil for him on Friday.

