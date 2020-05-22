Friends of the Animal Shelter pays for all U.S. veteran/military personnel’s pet adoptions

Friday, May 22, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Friends of the Animal Shelter is paying for U.S. veterans and active military personnel pet adoption fees from the Aiken County Animal Shelter, in light of Memorial Day.

Bonding closely with a pet can be a powerful and healing experience. It is with this in mind that FOTAS proudly sponsors the adoption fees for active military and veterans.

Having a pet can be comforting and reassuring to vets who return from overseas, especially if they are suffering from anxiety or PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

Veterans sometimes come to the shelter to find a therapy pet or service animal. Dogs and cats can reduce anxiety and help them transition back into a normal day-to-day life.

When a veteran connects with the right pet, it can change both their lives for the better. The pet gets a loving forever home and the veteran receives unconditional love and support.

If you are a U.S veteran or currently serving in the military, be sure to visit the Aiken County Animal Shelter and find a furry companion, compliments of FOTAS. All you need to bring is your veteran’s card or military ID to confirm your qualification for this special.

The shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. For more information, contact FOTAS at info@FOTASaiken.org or call the shelter, (803) 642-1537.

