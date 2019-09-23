Friends injured in fatal crash see each other in emotional first meeting since accident

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It was an emotional meet up for two of the four teenagers injured in that fatal crash near Warner Robbins back in July.

The family of Trinity Fredricks wanted to surprise her when she came home from the hospital.

So, they got her best friend Chloe Matherly to come over and be there when she walked in the door.

The girls still need help walking and both have a long road to recovery.

They were injured in the crash that took the lives of mother and daughter Ashley Reed and Summer Matherly.

