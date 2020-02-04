Friend: Swarm of buzzards surrounded Eddie Cruey's home while investigators thought he was still missing

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're continuing to investigate the suspicious death of Eddie Cruey.

Investigators found human remains in Eddie's yard, and charged his wife, Sandra Dales, with murder. Community members tell us they reported their concerns to police from the beginning.

People say they called the Richmond County Sheriff's Office just a couple of days after Eddie was reported missing, and they say they kept calling.

Eddie's parents suspected something was not right for months. On Dec. 21, neighbors say they say they saw Dales discarding a mattress, carpet, and clothes on the side of the road.

“I called the investigator and said, ‘She's throwing things out, are y'all gonna come get it?' and he said, 'No, we don't have a reason to come get it,’” Kelly Cruey, Eddie’s step mother, said.

She followed up on Dec. 27 and every week since then to get answers.

“It's mentally exhausting, it's emotionally exhausting, and you just feel like you're going around numb,” Kelly said.

A family friend, who asked to stay anonymous, also contacted investigators with concerns. She said someone had told her about a swarm of buzzards around Eddie’s house.

“I asked him if there were going to be any more searches anywhere and his response was not that he's aware of,” the friend said.

In fact, emails from Eddie's parents show they tried to express concerns to investigators at least nine different times. So, we brought these questions to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office ourselves.

The response? They don't comment on open investigations.

We specifically asked the sheriff's office if they could confirm they received these reports and if they responded to them. We also asked if they would comment on how the investigation was handled.

But again they told us they don't comment on open investigations.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.