Free, discounted pet adoptions at local shelters Saturday for 'Clear the Shelter Day'

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Shelters across our area and across the U.S. are participating in Clear the Shelter Day on Saturday, Aug. 17th. A number of shelters are fully waiving adoption fees for the day.

One of the groups participating is Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) in Aiken. They're partnered with the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

ACAS is offering free adoptions for pets Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The goal is to give all animals at the shelters the perfect forever home.

“Each year that we’ve participated in this special and unified effort, we’ve adopted out every animal on the adoption floor and we’re hoping to repeat that success on Saturday, “said Jennifer Miller, President of FOTAS. “It is a wonderful opportunity to add a dog or cat to your home, while taking part in a massive national effort to provide homes for strays and surrendered animals.” This Saturday will mark the fifth year of this national adoption drive.

NBC Universal is partnering up with shelters nation-wide to help in the effort to clear all the shelters.

The pups and kitty in the photo above are all available at the Aiken County Animal Shelter: Jacks, Tiffany, Hector, Humphrey, Jessica, Ferris, and Stella.

Here's where you can stop by to check out more awesome pets and take advantage of deals this Saturday:

Aiken County Animal Shelter:

333 Wire Road, Aiken

Free adoptions 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Augusta Animal Services / Dog Networking Agents:

4164 Mack Lane, Augusta

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Columbia County Animal Services:

1940 William Few Parkway, Grovetown

$15 adoptions 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

SPCA Albrecht Center:

