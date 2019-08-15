Free out of school assistance and tutoring offered in Aiken

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Is your child looking for a little help outside the classroom? A program is set up to do just that, and it's free of charge.

The tutoring is available Tuesdays from 4:30 until 5:30 at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center. That's located at 841 Edgefield Avenue NW.

The program is open to all grade levels, and it's run by an adjunct teacher at Aiken Technical College. She also often works as a substitute in the Aiken County School System.

For more information, call (803) 643-2181.

