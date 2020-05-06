Free meals for seniors in Edgefield County starting May 7

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Edgefield Senior Citizens Council will be offering any senior citizens 60+ years of age in Edgefield County the opportunity to pick up five free meals once a week starting May 7.

Meals will be distributed weekly every Thursday, beginning May 7 and continuing for five weeks. Meals are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

WHERE: The Edgefield County Senior Center's parking lot, 15 Center Spring Rd.

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

To receive this service, each individual must meet the following requirements and conditions:

- Must be a senior citizen (60+) or a caretaker taking the meal to a senior citizen and be a resident of Edgefield County

- Must provide name, address and phone number at pickup

- Only 2 meal packs allowed per care

- Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week

- Everyone must show a state-issued ID

- Must not be currently receiving Home Delivered Meals through Edgefield Senior Citizens Council's Meals on Wheels program

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.