Free goodie bags offered for Savannah River Site retirees

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Nuclear Care Partners, partnered with Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care, will give out free essential goodie bags to Savannah River Site retirees.

The goodie bags will contain toilet paper, hand sanitizer, Nuclear Care Partners “swag” items, and other goodies.

According to the release, a drive-through pick-up event is being held on Friday, May 15 to distribute the free goodie bags. Retirees can drive through & pick up their goodie bag from the Nuclear Care Partners Aiken, SC office from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. or from the Augusta, GA office from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Nuclear Care Partners’ Aiken office is located at 1908 A Pawnee Street in Aiken, South Carolina, and the Augusta office is located at 218 Oak Street North, Suite K, in Augusta, Georgia.

Former workers can call 803-295-5104 to reserve their goodie bag in advance, or can simply drive up to either office during the specified windows of time.

According to the release, if any SRS retirees can’t make it to the specified pick-up times, Amanda Rhoden, local Community Outreach Manager, can arrange a way for them to receive their goodie bag. Please call 803-295-5104 if you are a former SRS worker and cannot attend the pick-up event, but would like to receive a goodie bag.

