Free drive-thru coronavirus testing to be offered in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO (WRDW/WAGT) -- Burke County will host a COVID-19 testing site that will serve a 13-county region.

The East Central Health District will open the drive-thru coronavirus testing site Thursday at Burke County Middle School, 356 Southside Drive in Waynesboro.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, although officials said this may change.

All testing will be offered free of charge, but pre-screenings will be required. Residents of Richmond and Columbia counties should call 311 for pre-screenings, and others should call 706-721-5800.

lf criteria are met, health care providers may also register their patients, who will be provided with appointment times.

Those who show up at the site with an appointment or presecreening will not be tested and will be turned around by law enforcement officers, organizers said.

