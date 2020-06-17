Free drive-thru coronavirus testing to be offered Thursday in Aiken

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Thursday.

Testing will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the old BI-LO Shopping Center, 1151 York St. NE in Aiken. Vehicles should use the Rutland Drive entrance.

MORE | S.C. coronavirus spike will strain hospitals, health officials warn

Nursing staff members from Aiken Regional and University of South Carolina Aiken nursing students will be available to provide 350 tests on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments or referrals are needed. Adults 18 years or older can get tested, even if asymptomatic. Testing is entirely free, and health insurance information will not be queried. Those wishing to be tested are required to provide a valid South Carolina government-issued identification and contact information. Walk-up testing will be available at a designated tent for those without a vehicle.

Results are expected within 72 hours, and patients will be called to receive results.

Three-hundred and thirty-six individuals were tested during last week community testing in Graniteville.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

