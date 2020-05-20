Free coronavirus testing set this week in Johnston, Wrens and Augusta

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Mobile coronavirus testing was canceled today in Johnston, S.C., due to rain, but more testing is planned there and elsewhere in the CSRA this week.

Here's a look at what's planned:

Johnston

Testing will be offered from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St. The effort is part of a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and community organizations to host testing clinics across the state.

Wrens

Free testing is planned Thursday in Wrens, Ga., during a drive-thru/walk-up clinic at the Rabun Community Center, 101 McNair St. The clinic by Community Health Care Systems will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can call ahead to preregister at 706-547-7551, but anyone who shows up without registering will be tested, as well, according to organizers.

Augusta

Free testing will be offered Friday in Augusta, Ga., in the third such event organized by the Augusta Fire Department/EMA. The testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1714 Olive Road.

To pre-register, Richmond County residents can call 311, while those outside the county can call 706-821-2300. Walk-ups and those who have not pre-registered will be accepted, but they may need to wait longer.

The Augusta testing follows a record-setting event for Augusta Fire/EMA. Last Friday, 368 people were tested at a free event held by the city. That total eclipsed the previous single-day testing record of 267 the week before.

