Free, app-based shuttle service begins in downtown Augusta Tuesday

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A new app-based shuttle service is coming to Augusta, city leaders announced Tuesday.

The Freeloader shuttle service is already active in Aiken, but Mayor Hardie Davis and commissioners are helping to launch it in downtown Augusta.

The launch happened Tuesday morning at the Georgia Cyber Center. The 6-passenger vehicle carried VIP passengers as part of the inaugural ride.

The app-based and on-demand shuttle service will run initially from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The free service is tailored to residents, workers, and visitors across the downtown area.

Anyone interested in riding can download the "Freeloader app" on their smartphones, or text "freeloader" to 555888.

Click here for more information.

