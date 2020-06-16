Free COVID-19 testing sites announced for Orangeburg County

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting free COVID-19 testing sites this week in Orangeburg County.

The sites are the result of a partnership between DHEC, Family Health Centers, Inc., and Orangeburg County.

The following testing sites have been announced this week:

Wednesday 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

• St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg

• Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg

• Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg

Thursday 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

• Samaria Missionary Baptist Church, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield

• Right Direction Christian Church, 990 Wellington Drive, NE, Orangeburg

• Brown Chapel AME Church, Women’s Missionary Society, 195 Browns Chapel Road, Elloree

• Blackville-Hilda High School, 76 Atkins Circle, Blackville

Friday 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

• Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 13025 Old Number Six Hwy., Eutawville

• Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 228 Maxcy Street, Orangeburg

No appointments or referrals are necessary.

People who need more information can call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.

