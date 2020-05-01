Free COVID-19 testing at Decatur's House of Hope on May 4

Friday, May 1, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Governor's Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee, partnered with the Department of Public Health will establish free testing at a pop-up site at the House of Hope in Decatur.

WHAT: Free COVID-19 testing at a pop-up drive-thru site

WHERE: House of Hope Atlanta, 4650 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034. This is near the Kroger Shopping Center.

WHEN: Monday, May 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Here’s What You Need to Know, according to the release:

- Testing is free. Insurance is not required.

- Anyone above the age of eighteen can be screened for testing, including those who are asymptomatic but suspect they have come in contact with the virus. Those under eighteen must be accompanied by a parent.

- Testing is administered by trusted healthcare professionals. Some medical staff may be members of the community where sites are located.

- You MUST pre-register by calling (404) 294-3700, then select Option 1, to schedule an appointment. Residents must be scheduled in order to enter the testing site location. Participants are emailed and sent a text of their scheduled testing time based on availability and site capacity.

- FDA-approved COVID-19 tests will be administered.

- Area residents will be guided through the House of Hope parking lot and remain in the comfort of their cars for the test. For those who arrive without a vehicle, a walk-up testing booth will be available with on-site screening.

More on What to Expect in the Testing Process, according to the release:

- Register for a Test - Registration initiates screening criteria based on CDC guidelines to identify people eligible for free state testing. The criteria may change over time as public health needs related to COVID-19 response change.

- You may qualify for free testing even if you are asymptomatic but suspect you may have come into contact with the virus, or if you are asymptomatic but have underlying conditions including - but not limited to - high blood pressure, diabetes, or immune disorders.

- Getting Tested Helps the Community - It provides vital data to public health agencies on how the virus is impacting your community, identifies potential hotspots, and allows you and others to feel confident at work and home while you follow public health guidelines on social distancing and related restrictions.

