Fred's to close all stores nationwide in bankruptcy liquidation

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Fred's retailers will be closing all stores as the company announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to USA Today, the company will liquidate its assets.

Some stores have already closed over the past few months, and "going-out-of-business" sales will likely begin soon at the remaining locations.

The following local stores will be impacted:

2872 TOBACCO RD

Hephzibah

506 NORTH HIGHWAY 25

Millen

518 WEST OGEECHEE ST

Sylvania

605 N MAIN ST

Wrens

3606 MAIN ST.

Bamberg

437 NORTH MAIN ST

Saluda

