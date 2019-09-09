Fred's to close all stores nationwide in bankruptcy liquidation

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019
(WRDW/WAGT) -- Fred's retailers will be closing all stores as the company announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
According to USA Today, the company will liquidate its assets.
Some stores have already closed over the past few months, and "going-out-of-business" sales will likely begin soon at the remaining locations.
The following local stores will be impacted:
2872 TOBACCO RD
Hephzibah
506 NORTH HIGHWAY 25
Millen
518 WEST OGEECHEE ST
Sylvania
605 N MAIN ST
Wrens
3606 MAIN ST.
Bamberg
437 NORTH MAIN ST
Saluda
Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.