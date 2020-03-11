France will decorate Grovetown WWII veteran with the Legion of Honor in Georgia ceremony

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Consulate General of France in Atlanta will decorate World War II veteran and former Grovetown mayor Dennis O. Trudeau with the Legion of Honor, France’s highest merit.

Trudeau was one of 10 American vets honored for his participation in the invasion of Normandy.

Mr. Dennis O. Trudeau joined the Canadian Army on October 31, 1942. After training in England, he was assigned to the 1st Canadian Parachute Battalion of the British 6th Airborne Division.

As a paratrooper, Mr. Trudeau participated in the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. He was wounded in his legs and his back, and later captured by German forces. As a prisoner of war, he worked on the railway at a coal mine until he was freed in 1945.

Mr. Trudeau would later enlist in the United States Army, where he served for over 20 years.

The Legion of Honor is bestowed upon French citizens as well as foreign nationals who have served France or the ideals it upholds. This includes individuals who have contributed to the country professionally, as well as veterans such as the Americans who risked their lives during World War II fighting on French soil.

The Legion of Honor Ceremony will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. It will be at Grovetown City Hall, 103 Old Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, GA 30813.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.