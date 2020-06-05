Fox in Edgefield County tests positive for rabies

Friday, June 5, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said a fox found near Highway 19 and Samuel E. Diggs Road in Trenton has tested positive for rabies.

There are no known human exposures, but a dog was exposed on Tuesday.

The fox was submitted to the agency’s laboratory for testing on Wednesday and was confirmed to have rabies on Thursday.

The fox is the first animal in Edgefield County to test positive for rabies in 2020. In 2019, three of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Edgefield County.

The agency announced the results Friday, a confirming that a fox in Cayce had tested positive for rabies, and one person had been exposed on May 29.

The agency also said a bat found in Newberry had tested positive for rabies. A cat was potentially exposed on May 31.

