Fourth suspect in custody in Winston Way deadly shooting

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A fourth suspect is now in custody in a shooting on Winston Way in early January.

Carlos Mack, 19, was arrested early Thursday. He's charged with murder, possession of a weapon, and criminal attempt.

Ebonee Jones, 20 and Rian Raekwon Stone, 17, were arrested this week for the same crime, as was a juvenile, listed as Janiah Sullivan, 14.

Officials say all four are connected in the murder of 21-year-old Deivante McFadden, who was found in a wrecked car with a gunshot wound on Jan. 12th.

