Fourth suspect in South Aiken High School shooting incident arrested

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A fourth suspect is now in custody one week after shots were fired in a parking lot at South Aiken High School.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested Markael Forest, who they say was holding the gun.
Jalen Jones, Reggie Jones, and a juvenile suspect were arrested and charged last week.
Officers say Forest was identified as the person shown in previous images with a pistol in his hand, and he was considered armed and dangerous.
Forest is charged with weapons possession, carrying a weapon on school property, and disturbing schools.
Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGE. All rights reserved.