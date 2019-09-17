Fourth suspect in South Aiken High School shooting incident arrested

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A fourth suspect is now in custody one week after shots were fired in a parking lot at South Aiken High School.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested Markael Forest, who they say was holding the gun.

Jalen Jones, Reggie Jones, and a juvenile suspect were arrested and charged last week.

Officers say Forest was identified as the person shown in previous images with a pistol in his hand, and he was considered armed and dangerous.

Forest is charged with weapons possession, carrying a weapon on school property, and disturbing schools.

