Wednesday, July 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A fourth suspect in a man's murder has been taken into custody.

Officials say Tareke Collins was arrested Wednesday. Three other people were already in custody in the murder of Gerald Waldon.

Waldon's body was found with a gunshot wound on Monday morning at the intersection of Walton Acres Drive and Fox Den Road.

