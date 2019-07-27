Four people shot at on Bream Ave., RCSO says

Saturday, July 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were shot last night on Carp Drive at about 11:30 p.m.

Deputies say they responded to Bream Avenue where they found that an unknown silver car shot at four victims standing at the corner of the street. Two of the victims were shot, one in the back of the leg and the other to his forearm.

They say none of the injuries appear life threatening at this time.

There is no more information about the suspects. RCSO is investigating.