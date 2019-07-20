Four people in custody in Burke County after a Medicare scam, officials say there could victims across the CSRA

Saturday, July 20, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Burke County Officials say four people are in custody after going door to door seeking Medicare information and offering free medical services to people in a scam.

Officials believe there may be victims in numerous counties around the CSRA. They also believe there may still be other individuals involved in the scam.

The Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are working with the District Attorney’s CAVE Task Force (Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly). A Medicare investigator is also looking into the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. There will be a Medicare investigator and CAVE Task Force Lead investigator working in conjunction with the Waynesboro Police Department on Sunday.

Officials say anyone who has been approached by someone offering free medical services, free DNA swabs for the elderly or seeking your personal information and/or Medicare information should contact the police.

You can report it to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 706-554-2133, your local law enforcement, and/or Investigator Loomer of the District Attorney’s Office at 706-821-1150.