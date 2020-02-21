Four months after fatal shooting, Aiken County investigators seek fresh leads

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County sheriff's investigators continue to comb through leads in the shooting death of a 33-year-old man back in October 2019.

Aiken County officials say Willie Simmons, Jr. was found dead inside a home on Silver Bluff Road with an gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies say a witness reported that they woke up to the sound of gunfire and looked out the window to see a person standing next to a car opening fire.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811. Your tip could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

