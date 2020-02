Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Four people were detained Tuesday afternoon while the Aiken Department of Public Safety searched for individuals involved in a shooting.

Details are limited, but Aiken DPS officials say they were looking for people involved in a shooting just outside Crosland Park.

As a result of that search, they detained four people that were found with drugs and a weapon.

More on this story as it develops.

