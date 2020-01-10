Four locals indicted on federal charges for meth sting

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The United States Department of Justice says four people in Richmond County were indicted on federal charges for distributing methamphetamine and illegally having firearms.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine says the four defendants were involved in a drug conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in Augusta dating all the way back to Feb. 2018.

The Department of Justice says the investigation seized 15 firearms, more than $44,000 in cash, and quantities of methamphetamine.

“Cooperative efforts by federal and local law enforcement partners, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, provide our office with powerful tools to dismantle illegal drug distribution networks,” said Christine.

Bridget Lydell Biggam, 35, of Appling is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. She faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison.

Christopher Allen Marshall, 33, of Augusta is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon. He faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison.

Bjorn Michael Wiley, 42, of Martinez is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and Possession of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. He faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison.

John Tillman Durst, 29, of Waynesboro is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and Possession of Methamphetamine. He faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

The investigation is being conducted by the DEA and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

