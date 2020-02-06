Founder, former reverend of Tabernacle Baptist Church gets his place in history

Thursday, February 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- In observance of Black History Month, one local history-maker is getting his place in history.

Reverend Charles Thomas Walker has quite the legacy in Augusta. He was born into slavery near Hephzibah before moving to Augusta to study divinity.

He founded the Tabernacle Baptist Church, which hosted people like John D. Rockefeller, George Washington Carver, and William Howard Taft.

On what would've been his 162nd birthday, CT Walker Magnet School students paid homage to their namesake.

"The person that we get our name from contributed to our area in an immense way," said Aletha Snowberger, principal of CT Walker.

The day started with a school assembly in the auditorium. Special guests looked on as students sang and danced to get the day started. After the assembly, some students walked to Walker's grave site and placed flowers by his headstone.

"One of the things that's very important is that they make a connection between what is happening," said Snowberger.

The walk continued to Walker's old home, where the students helped Historic Augusta and the Laney Museum of Black History unveil a histoical marker at Walker's home.

"This is sort of a double-win for Augusta," said Corey Rogers, historian at the Laney Museum. "We're acknowleding the preservation of the CT Walker House while at the same time acknowledging him through a state marker."

Rogers said getting the students involved is a must, because it sends them a very important message.

"No matter your circumstances, no matter what neighborhood you come from, who are your people...it doesn't matter," he said. "Stick to it, nose in the books. You can achieve."

The school raised a lot of money for the marker through fundraisers and donations. Principal Snowberger said it's important for the kids to know the person their school is named for.

