Foster grandparent program helps students with extra one-on-one time in class

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Students across the CSRA are getting a little extra help in school, from volunteers known as Foster Grandparents.

Donna Rollen and Ellen King are foster grandparents at Garrett Elementary.

"I work with them on their reading, in their pronunciations, oftentimes in the mathematics as well," Ellen King said.

The Foster Grandparent program is through The Senior Citizens Council of Greater Augusta and the CSRA. Grandparents are assigned to schools across the area. They work with students each day who need a little extra help.

Garrett Elementary School counselor Dr. Lutricia Parkman coordinates the Foster Grandparent program at the school.

"It's so important when you have someone extra that's in the building that's able to sit down and work with those kids and really meet them where they're at to just kind of give that extra support to the classroom teachers," Parkman said.

Sarah Lenouail, a 1st grade student at Garrett, is one of the Foster Grandparents' success stories. She moved to the area from France and was able to read by the time she left kindergarten.

"They help me read, help me sound out words and stuff," Lenouail said.

The Foster Grandparents also help the parents.

"It helps the parents out as well because we realize that life happens and sometimes people aren't able to be as involved with their kids as they would like too," Dr. Parkman said.

Along with teaching the kids to read, the grandparents also show them love. King created a reading center for the kids to enjoy and get some extra help, and Rollen created a Star Wars lounge for the kids to enjoy and read at lunch. The lounge is a reward as students must have good behavior and the teacher has to pick them. The lounge may look like just another place to read, but it means much more.

"Star Wars is like a family and they are all different, and kids need to know that, that you can be good and be all different," said Rollen.

These grandmas are making a difference one book at a time and doing something they love.

"They make my day. It makes me feel like I made a contribution and that's important," said Rollen.

If you're interested in being a Foster Grandparent you can head to seniorcitizenscouncil.org/senior-corps.html for more information.

