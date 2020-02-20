Fort Valley State University student's death ruled a homicide

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The death of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn has been ruled a homicide.

The Fort Valley State University student went missing on Valentine's Day before her body was found late Tuesday.

Her boyfriend, a Fort Gordon soldier, was arrested in connection to her disappearance after investigators say he damaged her car.

Demarcus Little, according to fort officials, was arrested by the Peach County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal damage to property, but more charges could be forthcoming.

Thr GBI Medical Examiner's Office ruled Anitra's death a homicide Thursday, but the cause of death is still pending.

Parts of her car have been found, but the bumper has not been located.

