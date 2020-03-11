Fort Jackson investigating death of 29-year-old soldier who died during training

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - A 29-year-old Army National Guard Soldier died March 10 after having a medical emergency, according to officials at Fort Jackson.

The soldier was from Connecticut and was conducting a non-strenuous activity while attending basic combat training.

Fort Jackson medical personnel took the soldier to an off-post hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The soldier’s name is being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified.

“The loss of one of our own is never easy,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. “We take seriously the safety of everyone at Fort Jackson. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and teammates of this soldier.”

An investigation into the cause of the death is being conducted.

