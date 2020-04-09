Fort Gordon's Exchange now has curbside pickup during COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday, April 9, 2020

FORT GORDON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fort Gordon's Main Exchange has opened up curbside pickup to aid in social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service is set to begin on April 10 with shoppers being allowed to order at ShopMyExchange.com.

From there, you can shop and choose the "pick up at the store" option. When your order is ready, you'll receive an email notification that the order is ready. Once at the store, you'll park in the pickup spot and call a designated number listed in front of the parking spot,

Access to the Main Exchange is only available for those who have access to Fort Gordon.

“The Exchange is leaning forward to protect its customers and associates in these uncertain times,” said Nicholas Nguyen, Fort Gordon AAFES, General Manager. “Curbside service lets Soldiers get their essentials while maintaining physical distance. It is a win-win.”

