Fort Gordon to take precautionary measures to fight coronavirus

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Army is taking precautionary measures to protect the health of the force and maintain operational readiness.

The U.S. Army Garrison Commander ordered Fort Gordon to close or modify several venues and facilities, effective Wednesday.

The changes will be re-evaluated on a continual basis.

The following facilities are only open for active duty military:

-All fitness facilities / Gyms

-Indoor Pool

-Bowling Center

The following venues are closed:

-Dinner Theater

-Bingo Palace

-Intramural and Youth sports

-Alternate Escapes (Domino Pizza still open for delivery)

The Commissary will only serve active duty and dependents from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. The Commissary will limit the number of purchases per item for high demand items like toilet paper.

The Post Exchange facilities will undergo the following changes:

-All Exchange Mall Facilities will close daily at 7:00 P.M. effective March 21, 2020.

-Gate 1 & Gate 5 Express stores will close daily at 10:00 P.M. effective March 21, 2020.

-All Exchange Restaurants will offer take-out and drive thru service only

-Limitation of paper tissue/towels and sanitizing products to 1 per customer

The post says large format gatherings, organized sporting events, and installation morale calls are either postponed or cancelled. Religious services will be conducted virtually.

The following activities remain open to the service members, dependents, retirees, and other authorized users as they do not create environments where people are gathering in large groups:

-Gordon Lakes Golf Course

-Hilltop Riding Stables

-Disc Golf

-Woodworth Library

-Pointes West Army Resort

-Tactical Advantage Sportsman’s Complex

-Auto Crafts Center

