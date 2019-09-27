Fort Gordon to host fall festival and flea market this weekend

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

FORT GORDON (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fort Gordon is hosting a flea market this weekend to celebrate the start of the fall season.

The 2018 Fall Festival and Flea Market is happening Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28th and 29th, starting at 4:00 p.m. on Barton Field. There will be a kiddie carnival, food and beverage vendors, along with a Vendor Village.

Friday is also German-themed Oktoberfest night with a keg tapping ceremony at 6:45 p.m., followed by German food and a Bier Garten. Live German music by Terry Cavanagh and the Alpine Express starts a little after 7 p.m.

The flea market will begin Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m., while the rest of Saturday's activities will run until 11:00 p.m.

