Friday, March 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- To help prevent the potential spread of coronavirus, Fort Gordon is changing entrance procedures at all gates. Effective Friday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m.

People entering the post will no longer hand over their IDs to the gate guards, and will instead display the fronts and backs of their cards.

