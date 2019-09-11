Fort Gordon soldiers reflect on where they were Sept. 11, 2001

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2019

Soldiers at Fort Gordon are marching for 48 hours to honor those lives lost on 9/11 18 years ago. (Source: WRDW)

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fort Gordon soldiers took part in a "rucking" early Wednesday to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, but some of the men and women involved weren't even born when the attacks happened.

"The room got really quiet, but you felt a sense of bonding like immediately. Like, 'what are we going to do'?"

18 Years later, Sergeant Major Onugha is back on the same post as she was on September 11, 2001 -- Fort Gordon. This time she's there honoring those who lost their lives during 9/11 in the best way she knows how.

"What's going to prepare me the most is my emotional connection to what happened -- seeing it happen, the blood, the sweat, the tears. It's going to get me through. I don't care if my legs feel like they are falling off," SGM Onugha said.

She's not alone. 54 soldiers, 18 teams, and 3 soldiers per team are bonding together to complete a 48-hour long "ruck march". Each soldier is holding on to their memories of the day 18 years ago.

"I was a senior in high school at the time when 9/11 happened, so it was a time when a lot of people were making decisions about what they were going to do with the rest of their future. I ended up enlisting in the reserves as few years later, but in the company right now we have soldiers that were born after 9/11."

Specialist Byrd and PFC Smith are two of those soldiers born after 2001.

"Throughout school every single year around 9/11, we would have a day in history class where all we talked about was 9/11. We would watch a movie or something of that nature, so it's always going to have a big impact on this country."

They march to remember what was lost, but holding on to what we gained.

"It showed the world that we are a powerful country, we are a team and you can't beat us down and we won't stay down."

The morning ruck lasted 10 miles.

